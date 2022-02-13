70th: Orval and Pauline Schlader

The Cottonwood couple, formerly of Nezperce, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with a private family dinner.
Orval Schlader and Pauline Fuchs were married Feb. 18, 1952, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Nezperce.
Orval is a retired farmer and Pauline a homemaker. After retiring, the couple enjoyed snow-birding in Arizona and watching their grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s sports events.
The couple have seven children who were hosts for the celebratory dinner: Paul (Val), Anne (Terry) Crea, Joan (Kyle) Way, John (Shelly), Phil (Susan), Leah (Pete) Prigge and Scot (Shelley). In addition, they have 27 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren, of whom they are very proud.