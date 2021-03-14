As of March 24, these longtime Clarkston residents will have been married 70 years. They met in Chem101 more than seven decades ago, and the chemistry exists today.
Marvin Jackson and Laura Tiede were married March 24, 1951, in Clarkston.
To all who would like to celebrate this special occasion, we invite you to honor them in a unique, fun, socially distant event! We will rally past their home next Sunday as they gaze at a car parade in their honor, led by their veteran grandson in their restored Willys Army Jeep. More details are at the end.
Laura was raised with three brothers on a Gifford farm. They worked the land to pay the bills and put food on the table. She attended nurses training at Lewis-Clark State College, where she met Clarkston native, Marvin, the family’s youngest, with two brothers and a sister. The couple were soon wed at St. John’s Lutheran Church, where they are still active members.
Immediately, Marvin reported for duty and headed off to prevent the spread of communism in the Korean War, where he was chosen to transport the brass in the same type of Willys Jeep that he’s been seen driving in many of the local parades. During his service, Laura earned the title of RN. After Marvin returned, the couple began building a family of five boys, which bloomed into dozens of grandchildren and a growing number of great-grandchildren.
In 1973, they started Sun Services Pest Control, which employed several of their offspring and at least seven grandchildren.
Although retired and now well into their 90s, they remain active. You can’t take the farmgirl out of Laura, who still enjoys farming on a small scale in her backyard, and many will remember the tasteful produce they grew together over the years in their big garden. Marvin was elected Port of Clarkston commissioner and is still active in his third term.
A few years ago, Marvin and Laura were chosen as grand marshals of the Asotin County Fair for their support over the years. To top it off, they got to lead the parade in their Army Jeep, which was dressed up with all the flags of the USA and military, patriots to the heart and true followers of the Lord. Marvin is known for his boldness and conviction, and Laura is one of the kindest people you will ever meet.
If Marvin and Laura have touched your life in any way, please join the rest of us lucky ones next Sunday, March 21, in a drive-by car parade past their home at 1041 Liberty Drive in Clarkston. The parade will line up at 1:50 p.m. behind the Willys at the intersection of Liberty Drive and Chestnut Street. At 2 p.m., we will begin our drive-by. No gifts please, but feel free to salute, toss them a card, display banners and or just make some noise. The smiles on their faces will be priceless, and they would love to see yours!