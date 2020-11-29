70th: Jim and Mary Ewing

The Keuterville-area couple will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary Wednesday.
Jim Ewing and Mary Rehder were married Dec. 2, 1950, in Cottonwood. They had just met in September — a swift engagement for sure — and their marriage has endured for 70 years.
Jim served in the U.S. Army for two years, 1951-52, during the Korean War, and was stationed in Germany.
Jim and Mary lived in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley for more than 60 years. They had three children, and have nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Jim worked as a welder at Potlatch Forests Inc. (PFI) for 42 years and during that time never took one sick day. Mary worked for 20 years as an administrative assistant for several doctors.
After retirement, they spent winters in Arizona attending trap-shooting events where Jim excelled. Mary made great friends, played cards and enjoyed social gatherings. Jim can actually still score very high in trap-shooting at age 90 and last year he shot a buck during hunting season at age 89.
In 2008, Jim and Mary moved to the Keuterville area.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, no reception will be held.