The Lewiston couple will celebrate their 70th anniversary Wednesday.
Jeanne Zellerhoff and Jerome Schrempp were married Oct. 14, 1950, at St. Gall Catholic Church in Colton. They lived in the same house in the Lewiston Orchards for more than 60 years before moving into long-term care facilities a few years ago.
Jerome worked in the grocery business and also worked at Lewiston Grain Growers before retiring. Jeanne was a homemaker and performed music at assisted living facilities with her sisters in their group, the Singing Zs.
They were longtime members of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and later of All Saints Catholic Church, both in Lewiston. Both were very active in the church in their younger years.
The couple have four daughters, Barb Baney (Don), Nancy Orton (Duane), Joan Quigley (Greg) and Jill Young (John); along with seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.