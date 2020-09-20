The Lewiston couple will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary Thursday.
They were married Sept. 24, 1950, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lewiston, where they still are members.
Jim worked for 43 years at Potlatch Corp., retiring from there as a welder in April 1994. He was a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity, helping to build houses, and has been a member of Lewiston Elks No. 896 for 54 years.
LaVonne worked for Pacific Telephone & Telegraph for 35 years, retiring from there in 1982. A year later, she went back to work for another eight years at the Diet Center in Lewiston.
They have enjoyed following the Lewis-Clark State College Warriors baseball team and have made trips to watch them play in Florida and Grand Forks, British Columbia, Canada. Jim accompanied the team on several other road trips, and LaVonne even won the couple a trip to Hawaii with the baseball team.
Other travels the couple enjoyed together were a trip to Russia in 1988 accompanying a group of young boys who went there to play basketball, their 50th anniversary trip to Germany and a trip to Alaska.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, no large celebration is planned.