The Kooskia couple are proudly celebrating 70 years together of love, laughter and commitment.
Jack and Leona Breen were married Dec. 29, 1951, in Grangeville, Idaho.
Jack has spent the majority of his life in the service of others and organizations that are near and dear to his heart. He worked 32 years in the lumber industry, five years as co-owner of Auto Accessories in Westminster, Colo., 10 years as maintenance custodial supervisor. He served for a total of eight years on the Kooskia City Council in various compacities.
Leona worked in the school kitchen in Kooskia, the city library and the Kooskia Variety Store.
Jack’s hobbies include working in his shop, enjoying outside activities, spending time with his family and some traveling.
In her younger years, Leona enjoyed cooking and hosting large gatherings, especially when she could try out new recipes. She loved tending her flower gardens, and was very involved with their church.
The couple have been longtime members of the Valley Bible Church in Kooskia and the Stites Baptist Church.
They have been blessed with four daughters, Valerie Masci, Vickie Coxen, Linda Olmstead and Laura Shetler. They also have eight grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.Family has always been their main focus, with many memories made exploring the back country of Idaho.
You are welcome to call and congratulate them or to drop a card in the mail.