The Lewiston couple will be honored with an open house from noon-4 p.m. Saturday at 1921 Broadview Drive in Lewiston in celebration of their 70th wedding anniversary.
They were married July 27, 1952, at Norway Lutheran Church, outside Mound City, S.D.
She is a homemaker and for 10 years, in the 1980s and 1990s, she operated a day care center from their Orofino home.
He spent the majority of his career working for the U.S. Forest Service, including positions in Kooskia in the 1970s and then moving on to the Kelly Creek Ranger District in the mid-1970s. The family spent their summers stationed at Kelly Creek Ranger Station on the North Fork of the Clearwater River until Harvey’s retirement in 1986. He assisted Berniece with the day care business until their combined full retirement in the late 1990s.
Both were active members of Ascension Lutheran Church in Orofino.
She was an active member of the Aglow organization in Orofino, and has been a lifelong reader. She also loves to garden and still maintains a small container garden.
He was a longtime member of the Orofino Community Choir and participant in the coffee club at the Ponderosa in downtown Orofino.
Throughout his life, he has enjoyed drawing and other artistic projects. He especially enjoyed drawing caricatures and cartoons of family, friends and acquaintances.
They have three children: Larry (Cindy) Kom, of Lewiston; Michelle (Shawn) Gochnour, of Shoreline, Wash.; and Rick (Nancy) Kom, of Lafayette, La. They also have one grandchild.
Larry and Cindy Kom will be hosts for the celebration.