70th: Dan and Laura Stilson

The Lewiston couple will celebrate 70 years of love on June 3.
Laura Burckhalter and Dan Stilson were married June 3, 1950, at the Methodist Church in Ritzville, Wash. He was the manager of a local meat market, and she was employed at the telephone company.
The U.S. Navy called Dan in 1952, and that meant traveling across the country to Florida.
In 1956, we came to Pomeroy and started Stilson Meats. That was the first “adventure” with many more to come. During that time, we had five children: David, Susan, Dan (deceased), Jeanne and Robert.
In 1973, we built Stilson Meats meat plant in Lewiston and sold it in 1983.
The adventures continued in our retirement, with time for our grandkids and travel to Mexico for wintering. We are truly blessed with so much love.