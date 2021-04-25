These high school sweethearts are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary!
William M. O’Kelley and Patricia P. Parks were married April 28, 1951, at Holy Family Church in Clarkston.
Immediately following graduation from Clarkston High School in 1950, Dad (Bill) went to work for Gray-Webb Buick, as a pickup and delivery person, which at that time, was done with a brand new, three-wheel Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
Mom (Pat), a 1949 Lewiston High School graduate, immediately began a career with Pacific Northwest Bell Telephone Company, as a switchboard operator (“Number please”).
In 1953, Dad received a letter, telling him that his friends and neighbors had selected him to join the U.S. Army. Dad was stationed in Germany and attached to the First Infantry Division. Mom continued to work as a telephone operator, here in Lewiston (“Number please”).
After being honorably discharged from the Army, Dad resumed employment with Gray-Webb Buick as a mechanic. In 1958, he became service manager for Gray Buick, a position he held until making a career change in 1982. At that time, he became an instructor for the Vocational Technology Program at Lewis-Clark State College. He retired from there in 1999.
In 1959, the decision was made that Mom would resign her position with the telephone company and become a full-time homemaker. I think this decision was made easy following the birth of twin girls, changing a family of three, to a family of five quickly! Mom stayed very busy. She was involved in everything we had going on. She always held a fondness for the telephone though. Imagine the joy when “call waiting” became available. No more busy signal. She could go from one call to another with a mere touch of her finger. Mom still enjoys her telephone time. She has even been known to visit with an occasional wrong number caller. Life got even better when our family was blessed with a little boy, making us six.
Hobbies and interests have changed through the years, always putting family first. Early years found them enjoying the fun of stock cars at the race track, then came making memories, as a family, at Whiskey Creek, near Elk City. Our winters were spent at Bald Mountain Ski Hill near Pierce. Dad never enjoyed flying, but he does have an interest in military aircraft. He enjoyed building model airplanes. Dad enjoyed restoring a few old cars and Mom enjoyed more than 50 years with the Mary Ball Mothers Club. Mom also enjoyed being a part of Lewiston’s Adopt-A-Street Program, and working at the voting polls during an election. Both are members of All Saints Parish.
Dad is a life member of the Lewiston Elks Lodge No. 896, the Lewiston Veterans of Foreign Wars and the First Infantry Division. He also is a member of the Retired Educators of North Central Idaho and a past member of the Clarkston Lions Club. Something very special to Dad was when he received a Quilt of Valor.
They have three daughters, Debbie (John) Behler, Deean (Tom) Wright and Diane (Steve) Howell; and one son, Mike (Shana) O’Kelley. They also have seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
I believe that they now qualify for Paul Harvey’s Tournament of Roses and a Happily Ever After. Congratulations to you both as you celebrate your 70th wedding anniversary!