The Lewiston couple celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary Thursday.
William C. Birdsell, son of Lloyd and Beula Birdsell, and Nell D. Curtis, daughter of Bill and Dolly Curtis, were married Aug. 13, 1950, on Key Farm in Milton-Freewater, Ore.
The couple lived in several towns in Oregon as he worked for Empire Machinery, a Caterpillar-John Deere dealership. In 1957, they moved to Lewiston where he worked for Nez Perce Tractor Co. until retiring.
She was employed at the Lewiston Diet Center and taught at the Acts School in Lewiston before retiring.
For many years, he performed with the Kings Heirs gospel quartet, and together the couple traveled with the group through the U.S. and to Russia, Belarus, Uganda and Egypt. Both are members of Blessed Hope Assembly of God Church in Lewiston.
Her main hobbies include homemaking and caring for her family. He keeps busy with 4-H work, vegetable and flower gardening and, in recent years, he has taken up artistic painting.
They have three sons, one daughter, four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, no celebration is planned.