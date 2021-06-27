The Clarkston couple will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary Monday with a family gathering.
Asa, who was serving in the U.S. Navy, worked all day at the Naval Air Station 70 years ago, and then arrived at Beverly’s apartment in Mount Vernon, Wash., at 4 p.m.
“Today?” she asked. “Yes, today,” he replied.
So, catching the local bus, they made it in time to find two witnesses and the judge before the office closed at 5 p.m.
C. Asa Palmer and Beverly V. Gipson were married June 28, 1951, in a short ceremony by Judge Dierlein in his second-floor office in Mount Vernon.
They then walked in the 100-degree temperature uphill to their new home, which mostly was unfurnished. They were happy and determined to make it through “whatever comes to us, forever.”
After a snack at their new home, they walked back downtown for a show, “Anchors Aweigh,” only after calling all their parents back home with their big news. After the movie, they walked back home. And that was the first day of their marriage.
Beverly’s first job was at Woolworths, where she had good friends and made a good income: $28 a week. Asa was earning $100 a week.
After three years in the service, Asa worked for the Lewiston Post Office for 35 years, and also for a short time at Potlatch Corp.
Beverly was a stay-at-home mom who also worked three summers for Smith Frozen Foods. Asa served as a Boy Scout leader while Beverly was a Girl Scout leader.
The couple have two sons, Carlin Palmer and Tracy Palmer; three daughters, Vanessa Palmer, Melanie Palmer and Vonda Jones; and one grandson, Lonnie Jones. One son, Kelly Palmer, died in 2017.