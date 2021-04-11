65th: Mel and Joan Ketchersid

Mel and Joan Ketchersid celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary Monday.
Lewiston native Mel Ketchersid met Joan Parker from Bellingham, Wash., in November 1955, while they were both working at McMonigle Chevrolet in Lewiston. After a whirlwind courtship, they were married April 5, 1956, in a small ceremony in Clarkston, attended by the bride’s mother, brother and the groom’s brother and wife. They honeymooned on Lake Chatcolet before heading to Bellingham to meet Joan’s father.
After surviving the family visit, they made a home in Lewiston before purchasing their Clarkston forever home in 1960. The couple enjoyed traveling the West Coast and especially their travels in brand new Chevrolet convertibles to Las Vegas and Disneyland in the early years. The fun lasted until 1963 when their son Steven Miles was born and in 1964 when their daughter Laura Margret was born. At that time, Joan stayed home with the children and Mel continued to work at McMonigle’s.
In 1970, Mel was the Parts Manager for Bradshaw Oldsmobile Cadillac in Lewiston. The happy couple enjoyed life until 1974 when Melinda Noel was born. The family unit was complete. They enjoyed trips to Seattle and the surrounding area and especially to Lincoln City, Ore.
Economic times being as they were, Joan went to work in 1979 at Valley Bank, and its subsequent name changes, in Clarkston. After Bradshaw’s burned down in 1981, Mel worked various jobs and finally for Gillis Janitorial, cleaning Clarkston Albertsons before retiring in 1993. Joan retired from US Bank in 2001.
During that time, they welcomed grandson Cody in 1985, granddaughter Kelsey in 1989 and finally grandson Korbin was added in 2004. Most recently their great-grandson Everett was added in 2020.
Presently the Ketchersids enjoy Sunday rides with the family, imparting Lewiston history of downtown life, listening to the TV too loud and doctor appointments. Joan also enjoys knitting, water aerobics and her knitting ladies. They are surrounded by loving neighbors and friends.
When asked about their 65 years together, Joan states, “It’s been an adventure!” Mel comments, “What? I’m married?” We love them both.