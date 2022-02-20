Kenneth Hayward McGlothlen from Oregon and Nancy Ann Dickerson from Missouri met in California in 1955.
They were married on Feb. 10, 1957, in Napa, Calif. Their original June wedding date had to be moved up as Ken got drafted into the U.S. Army.
Ken was deployed to Germany shortly after the wedding and Nancy joined him in Germany a year later. While there, they got to attend the world’s fair in Brussels and traveled to many countries.
Once his service was completed, they moved to the Northwest, eventually settling in Clarkston, where Ken operated the Ken McGlothlen Piano Service for 42 years, retiring last year at age 87.
They have two children, Kenneth Wesley McGlothlen and Laura Marie (Alan) Zander, five grandchildren and four (and a half) great-grandchildren.
Over the years, they have been very active in the Seventh-day Adventist Church, where Ken plays violin and Nancy helps with children’s ministry. Ken also played violin in the Washington Idaho Symphony for 35 years. They enjoy traveling and spending time with friends and family.