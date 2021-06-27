The family celebrated the Moscow couple’s 65th wedding anniversary June 19 at the Garrett family home.
Ken Garrett and Dixie Terry were married June 25, 1956, in Kimberly, Idaho.
Ken worked for the Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association as a teenager during the summers. After graduating from Deary High School in 1949, he worked for them full time until the snow got too deep and he decided to seek more education. He went to trade school in Spokane to learn telegraphy and railroad accounting, and worked as a depot agent for the Milwaukee Railroad until he was drafted into the Korean War.
After his military service, he attended the University of Idaho, and graduated with his master’s degree and CPA. The couple then moved to San Francisco where Ken worked for the IRS for two years.
The big city wasn’t for this couple, so they moved back to Moscow where Ken opened his own accounting firm which endured for 32 years, the last 10 years being associated with the CPA firm of Hayden & Ross & Co. In the 1960s, Ken was Justice of the Peace for a while, at which time he lost much sleep performing marriage ceremonies for 50 or more couples.
To earn money as a teenager, Dixie babysat, picked potatoes, and was a rollerskating car-hop at Fredrickson’s Ice Cream & Candy shop in Twin Falls. She worked at the Kimberly Branch of Bank and Trust her senior year, and after their marriage, she worked as a bookkeeper at Mason, Ehrman & Co. in Moscow to help put hubby through college. Dixie was a homemaker and also worked as a bookkeeper and office manager for Ken’s CPA firm for years.
Both retired in 1993.
Dixie participates in line-dancing in Yuma, Ariz. Both Ken and Dixie were very active in many community services, including the Jaycees, Lions, Chamber of Commerce, First Presbyterian Church, Elks, Scouting and a Moscow snowmobile group. They also are currently active in the Northwest Travelers Camping Club.
They like traveling, camping, ATV excursions, huckleberry picking, and enjoying time with their family, especially their seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Dixie also keeps busy gardening and reading, while Ken likes playing solitaire and reading the local newspapers from front to back.
The couple have two sons, Mike Garrett (Wanda) of Morgan Hills, Calif., and Pat Garrett (Gerri) of Moscow; and two daughters, Shelley Frei (Don) of Moscow and Lori Frasier (Scott) of Fall City, Wash.