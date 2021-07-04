65th: Harold and Carol Schaeffer

The Ferdinand couple celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary Saturday with a Mass celebrated in their honor at Assumption Catholic Church in Ferdinand. A family dinner followed in recognition of their 65 years of marriage.
What began on June 30, 1956, has resulted in 65 years of marriage, seven children, 21 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren and counting. Those sacramental marriage vows recited during a 9 a.m. nuptial high Mass at Assumption Catholic Church between Harold J. Schaeffer and Carol J. Uhling have been the foundation for their faithfulness and love.
They built their life together while farming and ranching, and have spent their entire lives in the Ferdinand area. They taught their children the value of hard work as well as the gift of laughter and play.
As the years progressed, they welcomed the addition of four sons-in-law and three daughters-in-law and they have always considered their family as one of their greatest blessings.
Their seven children are: Cindy and husband, Emmett; Pat and husband, Jerry; Lori and husband, Mike; Joe and wife, Sharon; Scott and wife, Michelle; Lonnie and wife, Collette; and Vicki and husband, Shawn.
The couple’s commitment to one another and their foundation of faith has supported them through the joys and trials of life.