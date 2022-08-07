The Genesee couple were married July 30, 1957, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Moscow.
Judy spent the first several years of their marriage raising their children and helping on the farm. She later joined the work force and was employed by the University of Idaho as an Administrative Assistant to the Registrar, Assistant to the President and Assistant to the Dean of the College of Mines. She retired from the University of Idaho in 1997. She then volunteered at Gritman Medical Center and the local Moscow AARP Chapter for several years.
After serving in the U.S. Army, Gerald farmed for 33 years. He later worked for Moscow Idaho Seed, retiring in 1997. He also volunteered at Gritman Medical Center for several years.
Gerald is a life member of the Knights of Columbus, as well as a member of the Elks, Moose, and Eagles Lodges. He enjoys gardening, and working Sudoku and crossword puzzles.
Judy enjoys reading, playing the piano and maintaining their home.
Both are active members of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Genesee and sing in the choir. In the past, they participated in golf, bridge, and bowling, along with following the sports activities of their grandchildren, and now their great-grandchildren.
They have four children: Steve (Melissia), of Uniontown; Denise (Dave Lawless), of Spokane Valley; Delbert (Donna), of Moscow; and Karen (Bob Morris), of Moscow. They also have 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Their children will be hosting an anniversary celebration for them in September.