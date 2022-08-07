The Genesee couple were married July 30, 1957, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Moscow.

Judy spent the first several years of their marriage raising their children and helping on the farm. She later joined the work force and was employed by the University of Idaho as an Administrative Assistant to the Registrar, Assistant to the President and Assistant to the Dean of the College of Mines. She retired from the University of Idaho in 1997. She then volunteered at Gritman Medical Center and the local Moscow AARP Chapter for several years.

