65th: Delbert and Marilyn Walker

The Peck couple were honored Oct. 30 at a family gathering at their home in celebration of their 65th wedding anniversary.
They were married Oct. 27, 1956, in Weiser, Idaho.
He followed employment in dam construction around the Northwest until 1973. He later operated a tugboat working on debris cleanup on Dworshak Lake for the Army Corps of Engineers. From 1980 until his retirement, he worked as a senior carpenter in the maintenance department at State Hospital North in Orofino.
She worked in health care until 1977 when she went to work at the USDA Farm Service Agency. After 25 years there, she retired in 2002.
They have three daughters, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.