65th: Beth and Phil Kershisnik

The Lewiston couple will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary Wednesday.
Phil Kershisnik and Beth Tracy were married Dec. 8, 1956, in Rupert, Idaho.
He served for 30 years in the U.S. Navy, and she was a homemaker.
Both enjoy bowling, and they participate in a league.
He is a member of Fleet Reserve Association, American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars, all in Lewiston.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, she volunteered as a Pink Lady at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. For many years, she was involved as a volunteer with the annual MS Walk in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
They have one son, one daughter, seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.