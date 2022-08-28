64th: Larry and Patricia Butts

The Lewiston couple were guests of honor at a family gathering Saturday in Lewiston to celebrate their 64th wedding anniversary.
Larry Butts and Patricia Johnson were married Aug. 30, 1958, at the Methodist Church in Lewiston, which later became the Lewiston Civic Theatre.
She is a homemaker. He worked for the National Security Agency in Washington, D.C., from 1960-64. He began work at Potlatch Corp. in 1965 until retiring in 2002 as director of corporate engineering in Lewiston.
Both are members of the United Methodist Church, and both volunteered for Meals on Wheels.
She also is a member of the United Methodist Women and has been heavily involved in church activities, where she led a youth puppet ministry, and wrote and directed children’s musical theater. She is a member of P.E.O. and has acted in numerous productions at the Lewiston Civic Theatre, including as Miss Hannigan in “Annie” and the Fairy Godmother in “Cinderella.”
He is a member of the Shriners and is past potentate for Calam Temple.
Her hobbies include creative writing and singing, while he enjoys home remodeling and woodworking.
They have a son, John A. Butts; a daughter, Sally R. Butts; one grandchild, Rahel S. Butts; and one great-grandchild. Their daughter, Susan L. Butts, and son, Andrew J. Butts (both deceased) are lovingly remembered during this special family gathering.
Their children will be hosts for their celebration.