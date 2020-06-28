61st: Jim and Kathy Waldron

Jim and Kathy have called Weippe their home for more than 50 years.
They were married June 20, 1959, in Medford, Ore.
After raising two children, Danette and Renee, the couple then enjoyed drag racing their Middle-Aged Crazies car.
Afterward, they were involved with traveling to car shows, showing their classic cars and very active on the Orofino Show & Shine committee.
Kathy has been a member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority about 30 years. Jim has restored several cars from the 1950s and 1960s.
They have seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Sharing special moments with their great-grandbabies is their favorite activity.