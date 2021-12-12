The Medical Lake, Wash., couple will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday.
Jack Mabbott and Sandy Cantril met while attending school in Kendrick and were married Dec. 16, 1961, in Lewiston while he was on leave from the U.S. Army.
She is retired after working for the state of Washington. He is retired from Centurytel after a long career in the telephone industry.
Both Sandy and Jack volunteered with many organizations in their communities. They have lived in four states over the course of their marriage.
Together, they enjoy traveling and camping. Sandy likes crocheting and crafting, along with gardening and cooking. Jack keeps busy working in his shop and tinkering.
They have two children, Judy and Tracy, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren with one on the way.