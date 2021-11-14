The Clarkston couple celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a private family gathering at their daughter’s home.
He and Betty Estes were married Nov. 5, 1961, in Lewiston.
He worked at Potlatch Corp. (now Clearwater Paper) for 34 years in the instrument department. She was a nurses’ aide and clerk, and a ward clerk at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.
He was a teacher at Orchards Church of the Nazarene where both are members. He also is a ham radio operator, and both were members of four different golf clubs. He enjoys computers and reading while she likes oil painting.
They have two daughters, Yvonne Carroll Clevinger and Suzane Jean Farance; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren (with one on the way); and seven bonus great-grandchildren.