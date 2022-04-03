60th: Peter and Barbara Jensen

The Burleson, Texas, couple celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary recently with a family gathering in Arlington, Texas. Their daughter, Ingrid (Jensen) Skoczlas, was host for the celebration. A beautiful cake was made by their daughter in-law, Leslie Jensen.
Peter C.M. Jensen and Barbara Anne Bratcher were married April 1, 1962, in Lewiston.
During Peter’s career in retail, the couple were transferred 13 times to all four corners of the U.S.
From 1949-63, he worked for Sears Roebuck where he was assistant manager of the Lewiston store from 1961-63. He then went to work for Montgomery Ward from 1963-67, for the Zayre Corp. as the final central Florida region manager from 1969-81, and again for Montgomery Ward from 1981-86 as the final territorial vice president in Southwest-Arlington. From 1987 until his retirement in 2015, he was owner/manager of Pacific SW Territory Classic/Antique Autos, Restore/Sales.
She worked as a hairdresser from 1962-87, and from 1987-2015 she was owner and manager of RAZLDAZL Salon and Spa in Arlington. She became a massage therapist in 2000, and retired in 2015.
He has been a member of the BPO Elks since 1961, and was Florida State Retail Business Representative in Jacksonville, Fla., from 1973-81. He served on the Texas State Retail Council in Austin from 1983-86.
Her hobbies are sewing and gardening, while he enjoys golf, tennis and reading.
The couple have five sons, one daughter, 17 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.