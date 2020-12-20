Deanna Ryan and Paul Stewart were married on Dec. 23, 1960, by Rev. E. Paul Hovey at the Lewiston Congregational-Presbyterian Church.
After high school (LHS 1959), Deanna graduated from Kinman Business College in Spokane and was working for Clarkston CPA Bob Miller. Paul (LHS 1958) continued his education at the University of Idaho where he earned the Wall Street Journal Award as the outstanding finance graduate and passed the CPA exam. Paul was prouder to award Deanna her PHT (Put Hubby Through) Degree for typing his papers as he finished weekend shifts at PFI and working during Paul’s last years of college. Their son Brett was born here in 1962.
They were then off to Seattle when Paul joined an international CPA firm and later Smyth Worldwide Movers. They were joined in Seattle by daughter Kimber Lee in 1965 and son Todd Ryan in 1967. By 1969, Paul had progressed to treasurer of Smyth’s parent company in Colorado Springs.
In 1975, Paul became the CFO for a large international moving company, prompting a life-changing move to the San Francisco Peninsula. In 1978, they purchased the moving company subsidiary. An additional niche market was developed providing services to the hospitality industry. Projects included luxury hotels in San Francisco and many other major cities. Logistically challenging projects included the Loch Lomond Country Club in Scotland, and hotels in St. Johns, V.I., and Guam. They worked together with son Brett in the same office for 23 years while expanding the business.
In 2001, they retired and moved back “home” to their beloved L-C Valley, making their home in Clarkston. They involved themselves in the community to cultivate new relationships while rekindling old friendships. Paul has served as treasurer for the Nez Perce County Historical Society, the First Territorial Capitol Replica Project Committee, and joined Deanna on the Board of the Washington-Idaho Symphony.
Deanna continues to co-ordinate Symphony Musical Garden Tours and interact with her Tsceminicum Club sisters while Paul enjoys his Outlook Club. Both have fun participating with the Twin River Genealogy Society in the “Walking with Ancestors” presentations each July 4. They are passionate supporters of the LCSC Lady Warriors Scholarship Club and the LCSC Men’s Basketball Roundball Club, and are uplifted and sustained by their Congo-Presbyterian Church. Participation on the LHS class reunion committee has strengthened old friendships and created new ones. Paul continues to root for his SF 49ers and Giants, Golden State Warriors, Idaho Vandals, LHS Bengals and our LCSC Warriors.
A celebratory trip to San Francisco to visit their sons and two grandchildren and then on to Australia to spend time with their daughter and two more grandchildren will occur as soon as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.