The Lewiston couple will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Tuesday.
They were married Sept. 1, 1960, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Grand Junction, Colo.
Martin worked on dam construction in Colorado and decided, in 1967, to move to Idaho, following construction for dams. He retired from the International Union of Operating Engineers in February 1999 after 40 years of helping build roads in Idaho, Washington and Oregon.
Audrey was a stay-at-home mom until 1972, when she went to work for Happy Day Corp. in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. After 33 years, she retired in December 2005.
Both are members of All Saints Catholic Church in Lewiston and are active in their parish. They enjoy traveling to North Dakota and Colorado at least once a year to see family and friends.
Both are avid sports fans and boosters of Sacajawea Middle School, Lewiston High School and the Lewis-Clark State College Warriors.
They have three sons, two daughters, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren (with another due in December).
Mom and Dad, as soon as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, we will have a family gathering. We love you. — the Kids