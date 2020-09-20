The Greencreek couple celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday.
They met at a local dance hall in Nezperce and were married Sept. 17, 1960, at Assumption Catholic Church in Ferdinand.
They live as they have for the past 60 years at their Greencreek farm where Louis was born and where they raised their four children: Bev Stubbers, Ron (Sheena) Stubbers, Julie (Jeff) Clarkson-Gulick and Mike (Angela) Stubbers.
They retired from farming in 1999 and have been very involved in their local community. They are members of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church as well as the St. Anthony’s Society, Altar Society and Choir, working the toy sales booth and pie sale table on the Fourth of July and singing in the local community choir.
Linda has served as an oblate with Monastery of St. Gertrude in Cottonwood, taught religious education for 10 years, has had adventures surveying for National Statistics Services and has served with multiple civic organizations. She also enjoys painting, working with several art groups and serving on the county fair art board, in addition to researching family history.
Louis spent six years on the Farm Service Agency, served as Idaho County Wheat Growers president, enjoys fishing, fixing things that you didn’t think could be fixed, has done carpentry and enjoys bowling and spending time on their timber ground. Louis also served in the U.S. Navy.
They enjoy spending time with their grandchildren Lauren and Ian Stubbers, Chris (Hannah) and Michelle Clarkson, and David, Katie, Jenna and Emily Stubbers, plus their great grandchild, Blake Forde. They frequently use technology to keep in touch! They have enjoyed traveling and taking cruises to places like Panama, Alaska the Caribbean and many locations in the U.S., including several winters in Arizona.
A marriage of 60 years is an incredible accomplishment to celebrate. It is a wonderful witness to love and commitment, it is an amazing example of choices and challenges, and the family is overjoyed to have the opportunity to share in their testimony. We love you, Mom and Dad!
For those of you who know them, the gift of a phone call is appreciated.