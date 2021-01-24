60th: Johnny and Elisabeth Stewart

The Lewiston couple were honored with a family gathering to mark their 60th wedding anniversary.
They were married Jan. 18, 1961, in Buhl, Idaho.
Johnny served for 20 years in the U.S. Army, from 1958 to 1978. In 1979, he began working for the Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association in Orofino and retired from there in 2014.
Elisabeth is a home-maker.
He is a member of the Experimental Aviation Association in Lewiston, and enjoys flying. Her hobbies include gardening and baking. Both like to travel.
The couple have one son, Robbin, and daughter-in-law, Deborah; and a daughter, Manuela. They also have four grandchildren.