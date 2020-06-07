The Clarkston couple will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary at a private family gathering Saturday.
John Keller and Viola Ridl were raised on separate farms approximately 8 miles apart (as a crow flies): John in Gladstone, N.D., and Viola in New Hradec, N.D. They enjoyed community events, especially dances, and that’s when the sparkle in our mom’s eyes caught our dad’s attention. It was love at first dance, we could say.
They were married June 13, 1960, at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in New Hradec, and later that year, they moved to Clarkston.
He served two years in the U.S. Army, and then worked for 27 years as a supervisor in the specialties division at Potlatch Corp. in Lewiston. He retired from there in 1989.
She raised their children, and later worked for 15 years for Great Western/Best in Lewiston before retiring, also in 1989.
Together they enjoyed camping, fishing and boating with family, always meeting at campgrounds throughout the summer months. In the 1980s, John and Viola built a cabin west of Anatone. They loved the mountains, and enjoyed having family and friends visit. The cabin has provided millions of memories for their family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Every last weekend in July, they host the “Ranch Party” at their cabin with hundreds of family and friends attending.
Both attend Holy Family Catholic Church in Clarkston, and they enjoy family and every moment spent with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They like going “yard saling” and they also hold two yard sale events at their home each year. Her hobbies include working in her flower garden, decorating their yard and baking with her grandchildren. He keeps busy planting and raising a garden, and woodworking projects (Dad could build anything) and hunting
God blessed them with three sons — Greg, Mike and John Jr. — and one daughter, Annette. They also have seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
They are truly the best example of what “best friends” are and what a marriage should mean.