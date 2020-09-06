60th: Jim and Kathy Bostrom

The Lewiston couple celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Friday.
They met on a blind date in 1959, and were married Sept. 4, 1960, in Great Falls, Mont. Jim was serving in the U.S. Air Force and Kathy was working as a dental assistant for an oral surgeon.
After their wedding, Jim was a meat cutter who began working at Buttrey Foods in 1960. He worked in several stores in Montana, and in 1970, he was transferred to the Lewiston Buttrey Foods. He continued there until 1976, and then sold real estate for three years until going to work for Pony Express. He retired in 2002.
Kathy was a stay-at-home mom until the couple purchased the Minden Motel in 1976, which they operated until 1988.
Kathy was the volunteer coordinator at the Retired Senior Volunteer Program in Lewiston and then went to work for Community Action Center in Pullman, where she worked until retiring in 2002.
Together they have enjoyed spending time traveling in their recreational vehicle and were full-time RVers for eight years. They have been in all but 14 states, and for a few years, they worked as campground hosts for several months at a time in northern and southern Idaho, and in California.
They have two sons and six grandchildren.