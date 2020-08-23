60th: Janet and Andy Longeteig

The Lewiston couple will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary at a private family gathering.
They were married Aug. 26, 1960, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lewiston.
Janet had a career as a nurse for 28 years at Lewiston’s St. Joseph Regional Medical and retired in 2006. Andy is an electrician who retired in 2005 from John’s Electric in Lewiston.
Her hobbies include gardening and crafting, and she also keeps busy with volunteer and charitable work in the community. He enjoys his hobby of metalworking in his shop. Together, they enjoy camping, riding their ATV and visiting their children.
One daughter, Coda Yates, lives in Lewiston while daughter Shelley Lupher and son Arlen Longeteig both live in the Boise area. They have two grandchildren, and are awaiting the arrival of their first great-grandchild in December.
Your family sends our congratulations on your 60 years together, with love and so much pride, because your love is special, as you stand, each day, side by side.