The Clarkston couple were honored with a family gathering to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary.
Jack Sullivan and Regina West were married Jan. 13, 1962, in San Bernadino, Calif.
Regina is a registered nurse and started her career in 1962 at Queen of Angels Hospital in Los Angeles. From 1964-69, she worked in the emergency room at Palm Harbor in Garden Grove, Calif., and from 1969-77 in the emergency room at Placentia Linda Hospital in Placentia, Calif. The couple then moved to Asotin, and she went to work in the emergency room at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston in 1978. She finished her career in surgical services at St. Joe’s and retired in 2011 after 33 years.
After graduating in 1961 from Cal State Fullerton, Jack was a junior high history teacher at Apollo Junior High in Anaheim, Calif. He eventually advanced to vice principal at South Junior High in Anaheim before leaving there in 1977 when they moved from Yorba Linda, Calif., to Asotin. He did some substitute teaching at Lincoln Middle School in Clarkston until opening The Book Nook, which he owned until 1984 when he transferred to Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston, managing the SUB and campus bookstore. He retired from LCSC in 2000.
Both are active members of Holy Family Catholic Church in Clarkston and members of the Cursillo Movement 4th Day in Lewiston. Until the COVID-19 pandemic curtailed their activities, both were involved in volunteer work, including at the NAIA World Series and helping with food distribution at the Idaho Food Bank in Lewiston. They enjoy taking care of their great-grandchildren.
She is a member of PEO, Chapter BR in Lewiston and of the Holy Family Catholic School Foundation in Clarkston. She helps organize coffee and doughnuts after Mass at Holy Family, and is an oblate at the Monastery of St. Gertrude in Cottonwood.
He likes all outside activities and all sporting activities (Go Cougs!), while she enjoys gardening and baking.
They have three daughters, Shannon (Joe) Savage, Laurie Wilson and Colleen (Christopher) Sullivan-Grant; and one son, Jeff (Molly) Sullivan. They also have nine grandchildren, JT, Nick, Blake, Blaine, Karlee, Lynzee, Brady, Jack and Liam; and seven great-grandchildren, Ryan, Piper, Easton, Carter, Braelynn, Kinnley and Emmarie.