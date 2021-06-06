The Lewiston couple will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family reunion and vacation at Coeur d’Alene Lake in July.
They were married June 10, 1961, in Nezperce and have been residents of Lewiston for 55 years.
Fred and Karen both are retired educators who worked in the Lewiston School District. In retirement, they have served as a deacon couple with All Saints Catholic Church in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
They look forward to the reunion in July and the opportunity to spend time with their children and their families.