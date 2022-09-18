60th: Dwight and Delitha Kilgore

The Lewiston couple recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
They were married Sept. 8, 1962, in Pueblo, Colo.
Delitha was employed at Alliant Tech Systems (ATK), previously owned by Blount Inc. and before that, by Omark Industries. She began as a staff accountant in 1981 and was promoted in 1990 to assistant controller and in 1991 to controller. She retired in 2004.
Dwight began working for the Idaho Fish and Game Department in 1965. For five years, he worked as a conservation officer in Grace, Idaho, and then transferred to Lewiston in 1970. He was awarded Conservation Officer of the Year in 1973 and the coveted Shikar-Safari Award in 1974. He was promoted to Regional Conservation Officer in 1981, a position he held until his retirement in 1997.
From 1974-80, Delitha served on the Lewiston City Council, and as mayor of Lewiston from 1980-82 and again from 1988-91.
A member of the Lewiston Library Foundation since 2003, she served as its president from 2006-13. She has been an AARP Tax-Aide Program counselor since 2005 and its District 3 coordinator from 2007-13. She was Idaho State Health Insurance benefit advisor, Medicare part D from 2005-09; a volunteer at the Lewiston Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center in 2007 and 2008; served on the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center Finance Committee from 1994-98; served on the Idaho Department of Employment Advisory Council from 1980-82; was an Idaho Department of Commerce Advisory Committee member from 1983-84 and chairperson from 1985-89; president of the Association of Idaho Cities in 1981; and president and state vice president of the American Association of University Women from 1971-74.
Dwight enjoys nature and the outdoors and spent much of his time hunting, fishing, bird watching, gardening, on nature walks and teaching others about nature. He began constructing the Lewiston Wildlife Habitat Area in 1985 and managed the area until September 2018. He was a wood carver, making various spoons, scoops and spatulas, as well as various animals and birds from a variety of woods, all without power tools.
The couple began traveling and took long nature and scenic walks in Hawaii, the Virgin Islands, Switzerland, Belize, Costa Rica, Africa, Peru, Brazil and Panama. They then began traveling in the U.S. doing the same.
They have one daughter, DeeAnn; one son, Darrell; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
