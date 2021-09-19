60th: Dick and Katie Remacle

The Cottonwood couple celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday.
In 1960, Dick Remacle was serving in the U.S. Army and stationed at Fort Riley, Kan. He met Katie Pauly at the Home Cafe in St. Mary’s, Kan., her hometown, where she was working as a waitress.
She traveled by train out to Cottonwood so Katie could meet Dick’s family. They got engaged during that visit, and then took in a movie — “Gone With the Wind.” Dick and his friend, Ralph Sprute, drove Katie back home to St. Mary’s after they became engaged.
The couple were married Sept. 16, 1961, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Mary’s.
Dick was a logger, and Katie was a homemaker.
They have two daughters, Teresa (Russ) and Pam (Andy); three sons, Glenn (Stacy), Bill (Diane) and Marvin (Lori) and 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.