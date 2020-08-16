The Lewiston couple will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Wednesday.
Dick and his beloved Barbara Wagner were married Aug. 19, 1960, at Lewiston’s Trinity Lutheran Church. The two Lewiston natives met on a date that year arranged by Barbara’s Lewiston High School classmate, Benita Ruark. They went with Benita and her husband, Mel, to the Stables nightclub. Mel and Dick were lifetime friends since playing ball together at LHS, and Mel and Benita were best man and matron of honor at the wedding.
Their life’s adventure started in Seattle where Dick had accepted a junior high teaching position after having taught two years in Lewiston. They lived in an apartment with a view of the 1962 World’s Fair being built and watched the Space Needle go up. When it opened they took their daughter Jolyn and went up in the Needle and rode the rides.
In hindsight, Dick says he realizes that if he had met Barbara sooner, he would have continued teaching in Lewiston, but living in the small towns of Asotin, Kooskia, Riggins, Anatone and Craigmont was great because of the friends they met and still keep in touch with.
Dick finished his master’s degree in 1963 and served as a principal for five years and as a small-school superintendent for 24 years in the towns where they lived. Barbara had family connections in Craigmont where her granddad Wagner had homesteaded in 1902 and her cousins continue to farm the same land.
Jolyn always loved school and she graduated as valedictorian in 1976 from Highland High School in Craigmont and was a good basketball player. She then enjoyed the University of Idaho as a sorority president and true Vandal fan and in the marching band. She and Ed Dahmen were married in 1980, and she began teaching at Whitman Elementary School in Lewiston. She loved Whitman and taught there until she died of cancer on April 18, 2005. Dick and Barbara were devastated with broken hearts, but knew she wanted them to carry on as grandparents to her boys, Zach and Joel, and as in-laws to Ed. Zach graduated from Whitworth University and now lives in Colorado, and Joel and his wife, Lona, live in Arizona. Joel is a successful professional golfer and plays on the PGA circuit.
Dick and Barbara’s sons, Doug and Matt, both graduated from Asotin where Dick was school superintendent. After a three-year U.S. Navy enlistment, Doug graduated from LCSC, and Matt from the University of Idaho with his wife, Leah, and they now live in Bremerton, Wash., where she teaches and Matt is a brewmaster at a microbrewing company. Their daughter, Moira, graduated from Idaho where she was in the Vandal marching band just like Matt and Jolyn were. Her brother Shamus will be a freshman at Idaho this year and, of course, he will be in the marching band, and the sixth Idaho Vandal in the family. GO VANDALS. Kid sister, Keely, will be a high school junior in Bremerton and her cousin, Lane, will be a sophomore at the new Lewiston High School where he is active in band and drama. His parents, Doug and Laurinda, live a few blocks from Dick and Barbara, who are big supporters of LCSC Lady Warrior basketball and the NAIA World Series a block from their house. Doug carries on the family tradition of working at “the mill” (Clearwater Paper) where his granddads and brother-in-law worked for more than 40 years.
Barbara is active in their Congregational-Presbyterian Church, Chapter BL of PEO and the Tsceminicum Club. Dick’s hobby is writing local history articles and he has had them published in eight books including one about their “Memories of Jolyn.” He has been a member of the Nez Perce County Historical Society for 30 years and served as president for 15 years.
Dick says his life has been blessed to have Barbara as his wife, and he thanks the Lord for the blessing of family, friends, his profession and for life in the wonderful USA. Because of the current health-challenging situation, no party is planned, but at a later date they look forward to a celebration with family and friends.