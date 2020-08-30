60th: Dennis and Linda Jenson

The Lewiston couple celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a private family gathering.
Linda and Dennis were married Aug. 28, 1960, in Nampa.
Linda worked as a labor and delivery nurse at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston for 15 years and then transferred to Hospice, where she worked for 11 years before retiring in 2006. She was compassionate about her jobs and loved them both.
Dennis was a car salesman for many years, beginning his career in Hollywood, Calif. He then moved to Moscow, working as the used car manager for University Auto Group. From there, he worked as a junior partner at Western Home Center, which later moved him to Lewiston to open a new store. In 1982, Dennis started his own used car sales business, Jenson Motors, along Thain Road in Lewiston. He later moved the business to property he purchased along 21st Street, and he sold the business and retired in 2006. Dennis was chairman of the Lewiston’s Hot August Nights Committee for 10 years.
Linda is an avid reader. She also likes to go camping and spend time at their Lake Coeur d’Alene cabin, going for boat rides and also ice cream at Harrison. She loves to go shopping (junking) and loves her two dogs, Lucy and Chloe.
Dennis loves anything to do with cars. He has restored many and collects many. He enjoys working on Linda’s Metropolitans to keep them running. Both are members of the Crankers Car Club.
The couple have three children: Dana (Dell) Ruddell and Jeff (Maria) Jenson, all of Lewiston; and Leslie (Wally) Perschon of Spanish Fork, Utah. They also have 15 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.