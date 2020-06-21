60th: David and Shirlee Anderson

The Moscow couple celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Wednesday.
David Anderson and Shirlee Olson were married June 17, 1960, in Moscow.
After working for the Moscow School District for 38 years, Shirlee retired in 2004.
David farmed for several years, and later went to work as foreman for the North Latah County Highway District based in Moscow. He also retired in 2004.
Dave and Shirlee enjoy camping, golfing, wintering in Yuma, Ariz., with friends and spending time with family.
The couple have one daughter, Christine Caywood of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and one son, Brad Anderson of Moscow. They also have three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A planned celebration with friends has been postponed.