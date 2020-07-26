60th: Darryl and Sharron Vandevender

The Lewiston couple celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary July 11 at a private family gathering, because of COVID-19 restrictions, at their property in Pierce with their children as hosts.
Sharron Mitchell and Darryl Vandevender were married July 16, 1960, in Lewiston.
The couple have enjoyed many fun adventures with family and friends over the years, including camping, boating, fishing, huckleberry picking and travel.
They are still enjoying all of these activities and more. No grass grows under their feet!
They have a son, Kelly Vandevender (Tina Bowden), and a daughter, Shelly Wolff (Richard). They also have four grandchildren, Kandice Pauley (Jeremy), Koryell Wolff (Taylor Pierce), Rylan Vandevender (Alex Drabek) and Brandon Vandevender (Aspen White); and two great-granddaughters, Brynn and Cora Pauley.