60th: Chuck and Judy Haney

The Lewiston couple will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary April 23.
Chuck Haney and Judy Rauch were married April 23, 1960, at Grace Lutheran Church in Lewiston.
Chuck worked from 1960 to 1964 in the Hallack & Howard Mill in Winchester. He then farmed in the Craigmont-Winchester area, where they lived, until retiring in 2000. Judy was a homemaker.
Both were involved with numerous community organizations and activities. Together, they enjoyed traveling, and especially sharing good times with friends and family.
They have two daughters, Shannan (Bob) Randall and Chris (Moose) Hempel. They also have four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Social distancing and dementia have put a stop to planning any type of celebration. Congratulatory cards mailed to Chuck and Judy, or messages from friends to Chuck on Facebook would be greatly appreciated. Their mailing address is 2870 Juniper Drive, Apt. 144, Lewiston, ID 83501.