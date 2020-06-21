60th: Bob and Diane Dupea

The Lewiston couple celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary recently with a family gathering at the Clarkston home of their son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Kathy Dupea.
Bob Dupea and Diane Benscoter were married June 18, 1960, in Kendrick.
They made their first home in Orofino, where they raised their sons, Tim and Chris. Bob worked on many construction projects, and Diane worked at Orofino High School. Both were very involved in their sons’ activities.
In 1989, they moved to Moscow and both went to work at Washington State University in Pullman. They retired from there.
The couple moved to Lewiston in 2018 to be closer to family.
They have been blessed with nine grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.