The Lewiston couple celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Wednesday.
Bill Templeton and Shirley Cridlebaugh were married Oct. 13, 1961, at Lewiston United Methodist Church.
They have been blessed with four children: Leann Walker, Marcie Carter (John), Lisa Millard (Brenden), and Jason Templeton (Shannon). They also have eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
You can shower the couple with cards of congratulations. Cards will reach them at 1014 Alder Ave, Lewiston, ID 83501.
“Thanks Dad and Mom for your example of love and devotion throughout the years!”