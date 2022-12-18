The Clarkston couple celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Nov. 30.
Bill Broyles and Nicki Jo Ausman were married Nov. 30, 1962, in the Asotin home of her brother Dean.
Updated: December 18, 2022 @ 6:33 pm
The couple began their married lives living first in Clarkston, then over in the Seattle area, followed by the Spokane Valley in the early 1970s. From there they moved to Harrison, Idaho, and finally they lived in Pierce, where their children attended most of their school years.
Bill worked in the tire industry for the better part of his career. He spent a good amount of time as the head tireman at Headquarters, in the ’70s taking care of the tires for Potlatch Forests Inc.’s fleet of logging trucks. When the couple lived in Pierce, Nicki worked first as a receptionist at the Pierce Clinic, then as a log scaler at the Jaype mill. She was also one of the first advanced EMTs in Pierce.
They were happy to settle back into life in Clarkston in the late 1980s, where they have lived since.
The couple enjoy spending time with each other and with their children and grandchildren. They have three children, Shannon, Pete and Tiffany (Faul); six grandchildren and one bonus granddaughter; and seven great-grandchildren and two bonus great-grandchildren.
