60th: Albert and Beverly Cook

The Lewiston couple celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary last week.
Albert Cook and Beverly McMillan were married June 16, 1962, at the Athena (Ore.) Christian Church.
She was employed by the Lewiston School District from 1976-2005 working in food service at various elementary and junior high schools, as well as the high school.
From 1961-72, he was employed by various banking institutions, and then went to work in 1972 for J.C. Boulton & Sons, his family’s construction business. In 2000, he began work at Cook Brothers Electric with his brother and nephews. From 1989-2018, he also was an instructor in the electrical apprentice school at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.
Bev volunteered with the America Reads program at Lewiston’s McSorley Elementary School in Lewiston. She also volunteered at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston in the Cancer Resource Center and with the Road to Recovery program, driving cancer patients to appointments.
Al volunteered many hours working for Habitat for Humanity. His No. 1 hobby through the years has been golf, but he also enjoys traveling and camping with friends.
The couple have three children: Pam (Gary) Gertje, of St. Maries; Paul (Sharon) Cook, of Boise; and Cathy (Brian) Crites, of Boise. They also have six grandchildren: Alyssa and Leighton Gertje, of St. Maries; Katy Jones and Kimberly Gragnano, of Boise; and Cameron and Caden Crites, of Boise; and five great-grandchildren: Trevin, Tenley, Mayley, Kayelie, Alice.
Their children will host a celebration later this summer.