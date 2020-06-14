The Lewiston couple will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Vicki Riggs and Wes Izenhower met while attending Lewis-Clark Normal School (now Lewis-Clark State College) in Lewiston, and earned their degrees in 1970 and 1971, respectively. They were married June 20, 1970, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Lewiston.
Vicki began her 31-year teaching career as a first-grade teacher at Lewiston’s Warner Elementary School (now McGhee), and retired in 2006 after teaching kindergarten for more than 25 years at Lewiston’s Camelot Elementary School. She still enjoys returning to Camelot as a volunteer.
One of Vicki’s favorite weekly activities is being a part of Valley Girls, which is sponsored by New Bridges/River City Church.
Wes worked in the tire business at Bruneel Tire for 18 years, followed by 17 years at Potlatch Forests Inc., retiring from there in 2007. Wes has enjoyed four-wheeling in the mountains and cutting numerous cords of firewood over the years.
Together, they like attending church, going on drives, working in their yard, going to movies and cheering on the Seahawks.
The couple will be celebrating in Texas with their two children, Jeremy and Jill and their families, at a later time.