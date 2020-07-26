50th: Wayne and Patricia Wilson

The Elk River couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a small gathering of close family and friends July 11. The festivities included a pig roast at Elk Creek Campground in Elk River.
Wayne Ellis Wilson Jr. and Patricia Ann Hill were married July 11, 1970, at Grace Lutheran Church in Lewiston.
Both are retired, Wayne from General Maintenance and Patricia from Potlatch Corp.
The couple have three sons — Bryan (Justine), Bryce (Teresa) and Branon — and a daughter, Brandi (Matt) Polumsky. They also have seven grandchildren and one great-grandson.
They enjoy hunting, fishing, 4-wheeling, camping, cutting firewood and being close to family and friends.