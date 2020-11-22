The Lewiston couple plan to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family gathering during the holidays.
Vaughn Snyder and Kathy Holman were married Nov. 21, 1970, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Clarkston.
Kathy owned and operated Plastic Laminations Co. for 30 years, and now works as an insurance agent and tax preparer at Advisor Central Professionals in Clarkston.
Vaughn retired from a long career in sales, first at K&K Distributors (formerly Mitchell Distributing), and many years in the car business. He enjoys hunting and fishing, and volunteers at the Jack O’Connor Hunting Heritage & Education Center in Lewiston.
Both also spent summers working as whitewater river guides, and they still enjoy rafting as a hobby, as well as camping and spending time with their family.
Both volunteered for many years with Boy Scouts of America, and Vaughn also served as a Scoutmaster for 16 years. They are active at All Saints Catholic Church in Lewiston, where Kathy also serves in the music ministry.
They have one daughter, Jill (Shawn) Harris, and one son, Matt (Jody) Snyder. They also have five grandchildren.