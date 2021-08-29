The Lewiston couple will mark their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday. They plan to celebrate the occasion with family and friends at a later date.
Vance Aram and Patti Yates were married Sept. 4, 1971, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Lewiston.
She stayed home with their children until they entered school, and then she worked at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston until 2009.
He worked for the Lewiston Post Office from 1971 until he retired in 2009. While working, he also earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business from LCSC.
She volunteers at St. Vincent de Paul in Clarkston, and her hobbies include reading, and working crossword and jigsaw puzzles. He enjoys golfing and winemaking. The couple maintains a vineyard in their backyard with 55 grapevines, Merlot and Riesling.
Both enjoy camping and traveling with their fifth-wheel trailer.
They have two daughters, Angie and Marci, and a fur daughter, Abby. They have three grandsons: Grant, Mason and Ethan, who serves in the U.S. Marine Corps.