50th: Tony and Mona Bashore

The Clarkston couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday quietly at home amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
They were married April 18, 1970, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Clarkston, and remain members of the parish to this day.
Except for a brief period living in Coeur d’ Alene soon after marriage, they have spent many happy years at home in Clarkston. They raised two daughters, Angela Wimer and Missy Bailey, and one son with special needs, Russ.
Dad owned Bashore Insurance Agency in Clarkston until his retirement and Mom has been a homemaker.
We could go on and on regarding their list of accomplishments, volunteerism, and service to the community and others, but stating their good works has never been their style. Anyone who knows them can testify to the humble nature in which Mom and Dad have consistently and faithfully served others, always choosing to do what is right, not necessarily what is easy.
In addition to raising both girls, Mom and Dad have provided around-the-clock care for Russ for more than 40 years now. They provide not just good care, but EXCELLENT care all while maintaining a peaceful, happy nature and positive attitudes.
We three were blessed to be raised in a home where faith and family preside. We learned how to care for each other despite life’s struggles and have hearts filled with thankfulness. They told us to always leave things in better condition than the way we found it and they modeled that well. Mom and Dad’s marriage is a true testimony to what the covenant stands for and everything it embodies.
Many happy hours have been spent laughing around the table with us, sons-in-law Bob Wimer and Brian Bailey, and their five grandkids: Cole and Anthony Wimer, and Brad, Joe and Izzy Bailey, all of whom they love dearly.
It has been a simple life without extravagant thrills, but it has been pure and true and right. We welcome you to extend your congratulations to Mom and Dad with a phone call or kind message. They would love to hear from you. Cheers to many more!