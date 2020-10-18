50th: Tom and Nancy Sangster

The Anatone couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in the spring.
Tom Sangster and Nancy Mallory were married April 4, 1970, in Clarkston.
He ranches and farms in Anatone at their family farm, Sangster and Sons. She taught for many years in the Asotin-Anatone School District and is now retired.
The couple have two sons and five grand-children.
A small celebration was held in their honor this summer. Please phone Tom and Nancy at (509) 256-3370 to wish them well and visit, the earlier in the morning the better!