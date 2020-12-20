50th: Tom and Gayle Marek

The Southwick couple will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
As a child, Tom was raised on Bobbitt Bench outside Orofino and attended Peck Elementary before moving to Lewiston where he graduated from Lewiston High School in 1964. He finished his education at Mare Island at the Navy shipyard.
Gayle was raised on Tahoe Ridge at Kooskia except for attending fifth grade at Southwick Elementary. Gayle was a 1966 graduate of Clearwater Valley High School at Kooskia and graduated from Lewis-Clark State College in 1971 with a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education. She also attended the University of Idaho.
Frank R. “Tom” Marek and Gayle Adamson were married Dec. 26, 1970, in Lewiston.
Both Tom and Gayle have been lifelong residents of the area, and both volunteered as 4-H leaders for 25 years. They were livestock producers while Tom also worked as a welder/machinist for Potlatch Forests Inc. for 33 years until ill health forced him to retire early. Gayle worked for Head Start and substituted in the local schools, and also worked for the Juliaetta Market. Both are retired now and live at Southwick.
The couple have two sons, six grandchildren, three stepgrandchildren and one stepgreat-grandson. Because of the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, a 50th anniversary celebration in their honor will be held at a later date.